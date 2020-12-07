Share:

The latest appraisal of the independent evaluation department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is an eye-opener for our government and the bank. On the one hand, ADB highlights the government’s insufficient commitment to the bank’s reform program. On the other hand, the department also blames ADB for not achieving its goals. Whether the ADB takes the internal assessment seriously or not, Pakistan cannot ignore its findings. If these remarks show our failures, it also can guide us to correct our actions.

Our political leadership must go through the findings and learn from the failures. On our part, the most significant shortcomings included the inability to release counterpart funds and establish and maintain the management units that development programmes require. Unfortunately, the government’s poor performance is not just a big hurdle in reforming the targeted sectors. Delays and slackness also result in making us pay the liability charges.

The findings will strengthen the perception that our government lacks the political commitment to promptly complete any reform process. If we fail to ward off this perception, we will find it challenging to find financial support from donors in the future. Sadly, instead of benefiting from foreign assistance, our officials’ lag in performance is a big reason for having to make return visits to foreign lending agencies.

First thing’s first, the government must focus on the macro issues that impede the reform process and timely completion of foreign-funded projects. The lack of proper execution plans, compromising on merit and bureaucratic hurdles are among the most significant problems that impede our development partners’ programmes. We cannot develop if the loans and financing support we seek is something we do not act upon. These funds, mostly loans, push the country further into the debt trap if not utilised wisely.