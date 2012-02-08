

KHARTOUM, Sudan - A group of Chinese workers "kidnapped" by rebels in southern Sudan 11 days ago have been freed and flown to Kenya, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. "The Sudanese authorities allowed a Red Cross plane to take them from Kauda to Nairobi ... this Tuesday morning where they were given to the Chinese embassy there," the statement said. The statement did not give the number of Chinese freed. The Kauda area in the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan state has been the scene of fighting since June between govt troops and rebels formerly aligned with the rulers of now independent S Sudan.