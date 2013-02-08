

LAHORE (PR) – Mobilink Foundation has been nominated for the GSMA’s Global Mobile Awards 2013 to acknowledge the success of the ‘SMS Based Literacy’ program.

Mobilink Foundation’s ‘SMS Based Literacy’ program has been nominated for the inaugural ‘Connected Life Awards’ in the category of ‘Best Mobile Education or Learning Product or Service’. The program is Mobilink Foundation’s flagship corporate responsibility project in the education sector, which is aimed exclusively at rural women. ‘SMS Based Literacy’ was launched in May 2009 in collaboration with UNESCO, and is the first and the only service in Pakistan that utilizes Short Messaging Service (SMS) to impart education. The program is currently in its third phase and is being implemented in the provinces of Punjab and KPK of Pakistan; till date, it has reached out to over 4,000 female learners across Pakistan.