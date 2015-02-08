Ghee, oil prices to be cut by

Rs 5 per kg from 9th

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Vegetable Ghee Mills Association (PVGMA) and the Punjab government here Saturday decided to reduce per kg price of banaspati ghee and oil by Rs 5 due to substantial decrease in prices of petroleum products. The delegation of PVGMA, in a meeting, assured Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin that all brands of banaspati ghee and oil would be available in the market with a reduction of Rs 5 per kg. The prices will be effective from February 9. Bilal Yasin appreciated the Association’s initiative and said that government was making efforts to provide maximum relief following cut in POL prices.

, adding that people would also get relief due to decrease in banaspati ghee and oil price.

He stressed upon traders to voluntarily reduce the prices of essential items proportionate to the decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Agriculture Rashid Mahmood Langrial, General Secretary PVGMA Umer Islam Khan, Arif Qasim, Tariq ULlah, Mian Ibrahim and other office-bearers attended the meeting.

LNG import likely to start

by end of March

ISLAMABAD (Online): Pakistan is holding talks with Qatargas for import of LNG in order to improve gas availability in the country. According to officials, the LNG import is likely to start by the end of next month. They said a committee has also been constituted for negotiation of LNG price with the Qatargas. The officials said that the gas network of Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited is being augmented to transport the imported LNG to the tune of 1.2 BCFD to mid country in two phases. The estimated total cost of the first phase is about 31.36 billion rupees, which has been arranged through loan from banks.

About 102.43 billion rupees will be incurred on the second phase.

Food ministry to facilitate people for kitchen gardening

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Seerat Asghar on Saturday said the ministry was committed to create awareness regarding kitchen gardening and facilitate the people to produce their own food at small scale. “We encourage the people to adopt the modern innovative methods and grow safe and healthy vegetables at their home to get pure food and get rid from the impure food items sold in markets, he told APP while participating in Kitchen Gardening Exhibition, organized by National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) here in Islamabad Club.

He said that Pakistan is self-sufficient in food and his ministry was taking all-out efforts to make it an exporting country. “Our goal is to turn agriculture into a fully viable economic activity and maintain self-sufficiency in food production”, he added.

He also emphasized on adoption of modern technologies for efficient input use and also appreciated. He said the main purpose of the ministry is to turn Pakistan into a hub of food and high-value crops for world markets, as there is a large demand of Halal products in these markets.

Seerat Asghar said the media should create awareness for Kitchen Gardening in country and persuade the people to grow their own vegetable

US budget deficit grows slightly



WASHINGTON (Reuters): The Congressional Budget Office on Friday forecast a $195 billion U.S. budget deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal year, up from $183 billion in the same period last year. The CBO said the $12 billion increase in the budget gap for the October-January period was largely driven by lower payments to the U.S. Treasury this year from government-controlled mortgage finance groups Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac . Both total receipts and total outlays for the four-month period were up by about 8 percent over the prior year, the non-partisan budget agency said. The CBO said it estimated a January 2015 deficit of $19 billion, nearly double the $10 billion deficit a year earlier.

Spending also rose for student loans, international assistance and health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, the CBO said.

The Treasury is expected to report final budget figures for January and the first four months of fiscal 2015 on Feb. 11.

Last week, the CBO forecast that the deficit for the full 2015 fiscal year ending Sept. 30 would dip to $468 billion from $483 billion in fiscal 2014 as the economy strengthens.

But CBO said deficits would start to rise again in 2017 due to the mounting costs of caring for the aging Baby Boom generation.

Architecture exhibition opens



LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Architecture is Life - collection of short listed and winning projects for the 2013 cycle of Aga Khan Award for Architecture was inaugurated by Dr Gulzar Haider at the Al hamra Arts Council in Lahore. He said these are rare occasions and such exhibitions must be held more often as this is a tool for intellectual engagement and dialogue for architects and students. In the seminar hosted by Institute of Architects Pakistan, president of IAP, Jehangir Khan Sherpao stated that a full day seminar along with the 2-day exhibition was held in Karachi, last November and after the week long exhibition in Lahore the same will move to Islamabad.

On this occasion, Archt Khadija Jamal Shaban explained the process of the triennial Award and its focus on the impact on the overall environment and particularly the Muslim communities. In his presentation, Archt Akeel Bilgrami highlighted that the first AKAA ceremony was held at the Lahore Fort in 1979 and that going forward the younger generation of architects need to ensure that more nominations are made every cycle and the association with the Awards must continue.