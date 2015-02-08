Lahore- District administration and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested 99 people, involved in kites selling and flying in separate operations across the city today.

DIG Operations, Dr Haider Ashraf said that on directives of Chief Minister Punjab, teams of police and district administration, conducted raids and crackdowns against kites flyers and sellers in various areas of the city. During operation 99 persons involved in kites flying, selling kites and metallic strings were detained. Hundreds of kites and metallic strings were also taken into custody.

Earlier Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif in a statement had said, violation of ban on kites flying which serve serious threats for lives of innocent citizens will not be tolerated at all and strict action will be taken against violators.

He had also directed the officials of district administration and LEAs to keep vigilance and keep watch on violators of ban on kites flying, besides stern action against them.