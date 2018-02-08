ISLAMABAD - Prosecution witness in corruption references against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members, Abdul Wahid, presented the recordings of interviews Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz had given to various private television channels.

During the course of recording of Abdul Wahid’s statement, defence counsel Khawaja Haris and the NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar exchanged hot words, when the latter said that the defence counsel was trying to confuse the witness by putting several questions to him at once.

The statement of other prosecution witnesses could not be recorded as court rose for the day to meet again on February 13, when four more prosecution witnesses would depose before the court.

To a query of judge Mohammad Bashir, Wahid informed that Hassan Nawaz had given interview to a private television channel on December 29.

To another query, Wahid said that the interviews of Nawaz Sharif comprised two CDs.

Meanwhile, judge Bashir on an application challenging the forfeiture of the properties in the name of former finance minister reserved judgement on the matter after hearing arguments from both sides, for February 14.

Defence counsel in the case, Qazi Misbah, submitted before the court that Hijwari Foundation was a welfare body where no decision could be taken without the approval of the board, and prayed to the court to withdraw the decision of its forfeiture.

The NAB prosecutor giving counter-arguments said that the application moved by the defence counsel was time barred, and could not be entertained under the law.

The defence counsel interrupting the arguments of the NAB prosecutor said that they could have filed appeal against the decision earlier had they received the order earlier.