ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their door step.

This was stated by Superintendent of Police (City) Sayed Aziz during an Open Kutchery (court) organized at Aabpara police station here on Thursday. The Kutchery was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who had asked for effective interaction of police with people.

The SP gave directions to the concerned staff to immediately resolve the grievances of public so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police. He said that Islamabad police is taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force requires cooperation of citizens to ensure foolproof security. He said public cooperation is vital for effective policing and crime can be controlled through involving community in policing affairs.

He appealed the citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform police in case of any suspicious activity. He said that effective policing is possible only through cooperation of public and trust between the two stakeholders.

The SP said that Islamabad police has launched effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling, illegal land occupation and criminal activities in their respective areas.

He said that a committee of local people would be constituted to assist police in action against those involved in drug pushing activities so that future of our next generation could be secured. He also urged local people to promote sports activities for youth. He said that traders’ issues would be resolved after negotiations with their representatives while conciliatory committees would be upgraded after effective community policing.

Meanwhile, Sihala police have arrested five dacoits of a gang and recovered weapons and a bike from their possession, a police spokesman said. The police also recovered two pistols as well as one stolen bike from them. They have been identified as Ali, Aamir Ejaz, Sajid ,Bilal Khan and Atta ur Rehman. Separate cases have been registered against them at Sihala police station.