KARACHI - More than 1000 degrees were distributed among the Bachelor of Science (BS) and Master of Science (MS) passing-out students while Assistant Prof Amber Asrar was awarded PhD degree in the 22nd Convocation of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) here on Thursday.

The convocation was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students, said a statement.

Position holders were conferred on gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks.

Addressing, on the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that if you learned how to stand up after falling down and faced the challenges in life, nobody could stop you from achieving success.

The Governor Sindh said that girls were dominating boys in education.

Minister for Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain said that higher education broadened the vision and prepared students to face the challenges of life and hardship.

He announced on behalf of the government to build hostels with modern facilities at Education City and increase the pace of development at that area.

Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the SSUET is planning to introduce modern courses like blockchain in near future apart from establishing a digital library equipped with modern facilities, and connected to online library of HEC.

It will give students access to unlimited books, research journals and periodicals to make their knowledge rich.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haq said that the convocation was the most significant occasion in the university’s academic calendar and it represented the culmination of years of diligence and hardwork.

On the occasion, students were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals. Fariha Mehak (Computer Engineering), Tahir Jamal (Electronic Engineering), Muhammad Burhan (Biomedical Engineering), Maira Nasir (Civil Engineering), Sana Ameen (Telecommunication Engineering), Mehak Kanwal (Electrical Engineering), Quratuain Khalid (Computer Science), Muhammad Sufyan (Software Engineering), Mohsin Ali (Bioinformatics) and Subaiyal Ahmad (Architecture) received gold medals for securing 1st position.

Recipients of silver medals included Syed Haris Bin Hafeez (Computer Engineering), Zohaib Hassan (Electronic Engineering), Syeda Kainat Abbas Naqvi (Biomedical Engineering), Isra Nasir (Civil Engineering), Huda Farooqui (Telecommunication Engineering), Mumtaz Siddiqui (Electrical

Engineering), Syeda Anusha Nadeem (Computer Science), Faizan Ahmed Jafri (Software Engineering) and Humaid Rizwan (Architecture) who bagged second position.

While Ayesha Shaikh (Computer Engineering), Asim Zulfiqar (Electronic Engineering), Hira Qamar Siddiqui (Biomedical Engineering), Saadat Malik (Civil Engineering), Saira Firoz (Telecommunication Engineering), Muhammad Bilal Siddiqui (Electrical Engineering), Muhammad Usman (Computer Science), Syeda Huma Abidid (Software Engineering) and Rashid Mansuri (Architecture) were awarded with bronze medals for securing 3rd position.