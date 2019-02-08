Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A 12 years old girl was allegedly raped by a cousin of her class fellow in Chak 319/GB near Pirmahal on Thursday. Ali Sher of Chak 319/GB told the police that his granddaughter went to the house of her classfellow Rimsha Bibi to prepare for her annual examination where Rimsha’s cousin Ikram was already present. He alleged that when Rimsha went out of her room for some task, accused Ikram overpowered his granddaughter. He added that the accused raped her and ran away, leaving the girl in semi unconscious condition. She was shifted to Pirmahal THQ Hospital where a lady doctor confirmed in her medical examination report that the girl was raped.

DPO’s spokesman Attaullah claimed that the police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.