Share:

Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha has said that three shelter homes would be ready to open in February and remaining two would be completed in March. “Construction work on all shelter homes was being done speedily and all utilities connections would be at place within a few days,” he said while chairing a review meeting. Officials of department concerned attended the meeting. Shelter homes are being constructed at Data Darbar, Sabzi Mandi, Lorry Adda, Railway Station and Thokar Niaz Baig. During another meeting with Mujtaba Piracha in the chair it was decided to hand over five, out of eight, units of public toilets to the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore. It was also suggested in the meeting that remaining three public units would be handed over to government departments for proper usage. Each unit consists of six toilets.