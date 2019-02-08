Share:

Islamabad - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday termed the tweet of Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, regarding alleged violence perpetrated against protesters in KP and Balochistan, as highly irresponsible, outrageous, and gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

Declaring the tweet against internationally-recognised principles of inter-state relations, Qaiser said that such indiscretions could affect the efforts that are currently underway to create bonhomie between the two countries.

The Afghan President instead of pointing accusing finger towards Pakistan is better advised to focus on resolving the problems of his own people and finding solutions to the intractable issues confronting his country.

He reminded Afghan president that Pakistan as a front line state in the war against terrorism had suffered the most and her credentials as an honest peace-facilitator and supporter of the reconciliation process in Afghanistan were beyond any reproach. The role it has played in facilitating talks between the US and Taliban has received world-wide acclaim and appreciation, he added.

The speaker said that Pakistan was committed to promoting peace in Afghanistan and elimination of the scourge of terrorism. It is hoped that the Afghan President would be more discreet while making such observations about Pakistan and keep in view the diplomatic norms that govern inter-state relations, he concluded.