Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has failed to submit remaining amount of fine in Dubai flat case as another deadline ended today.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials told that Aleema Khan has not submitted the amount of Rs2.21 crore so far.

Earlier, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) revealed that Aleema Khan owns a company named Cotcom Sourcing Pvt Ltd.

“PM’s sister is presently the CEO of the Cotcom Sourcing Pvt Ltd, whereas her sons Shahrez Azeem Khan and Shershah Khan are directors of the company,” SECP data showed.

According to the documents, the company paid Rs18,27000 tax for the financial year 2016, Rs32,82000 for the financial year 2015, Rs24,90000 for the financial year 2014.

For the financial year 2013, Aleema Khan paid Rs20,62000 tax, Rs1,58000 for the year 2014, Rs1,86000 for the year 2015 and Rs1,30000 for the year 2016.

It is to be mentioned here that SC took notice of Aleema’s abroad property and issued notices to Director General (DG) ‎Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Chairman FBR along with other ‎parties.‎

Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar had also claimed to have traced 4000 illegal properties of ‎Pakistanis in Dubai.‎ He revealed that the authorities have also detected 95000 bank accounts of Pakistanis in 27 different ‎countries.‎