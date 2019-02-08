Share:

LAHORE - An artist has made an appeal to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to get her paintings back from the officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Germany.

Erum, from Lahore, alleges the embassy officials have not been returning her paintings since their display in November 2015.

In a statement on Thursday, she said on the invitation of then Ambassador Javid Hassan, she displayed 22 paintings at the Pakistan Embassy in November 2015.

She continued: “After repeated requests, just nine artworks were returned. I immediately contacted the embassy officials who told me that they had lost three paintings and remaining were retained to deck up embassy.”

She said as a goodwill gesture, she had gifted one of her paintings to the ambassador’s office.

Erum appealed to the FM to intervene in the matter to get her grievance redressed.

She has displayed her artwork in solo and group paintings across the country and abroad. She paints landscape and cultural, historical and heritage buildings mostly of the country.