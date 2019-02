Share:

PESHAWAR - Police foiled a bid to smuggle 800 years old artifacts and arrested a smuggler near Motorway, within the jurisdiction of Chamkani police on Thursday. Police started checking of vehicles on a tipoff that an attempt would be made to smuggle precious artifacts to Peshawar from environs of the city. During search, police recovered 800 years old artifacts from the hidden cavities of a car bearing registration number SF-501.