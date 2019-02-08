Share:

MIRPUR - Expressing serious concern over the prevailing impasse in the process of industrial progress in Azad Jammu & Kashmir , the business community of AJK Thursday called for immediate effective measures to turn the concerned functionaries vibrant to ensure the survival of the industrial sector in the territory.

The local business community, through their main representative forum the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry AJK, strongly demanded the immediate grant of attractive incentives to ensure the true industrial progress in the state particularly through the revival of hundreds of the sick industrial units in the industrial areas of Mirpur district of AJK.

In an interview to APP here, President of MCCI and Jammu Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sohail Shujah Mujahid said that the industrial estates in Mirpur division had turned into the graveyards because of the lack of the basic infrastructural facilities and mismanagement on the part of the concerned functionaries besides other stakeholders.

Mjahid called upon the AJK government to move forward on revolutionary grounds to ensure the survival of the rapidly collapsed industrial sector in AJK by ensuring the early supply of the much need amenities including uninterrupted power supply, natural gas and water to the industrial estates.

He pointed out that there were a total of 200 industrial units in AJK, mostly in the Mirpur and Bhimbher districts. Of these units, over one hundred units were lying sick, since long, because of lack of the required infrastructure and other facilities.

MCCI President said that the chamber had already moved recommendations to the state-run

Board of Investment and the AJK government for the early provision of required incentives for the survival of new and sick industrial units in AJK.

He said that immediate supply of sui natural gas, uninterrupted power supply, water and a mega bridge linking Mirpur city with the New Industrial Estate Mirpur were also the urgency of hour to revive the stagnant industrialization process in Mirpur

The MCCI President urged that the concerned state authorities to immediately move for devising an immediate sustainable plan for the revival of the sick units, unearth the basic causes of the sickness, remove the reasons of industrial sickness and reduction in debt burden of the units besides ensuring the delivery of immediate facilities to the existing and intending entrepreneur in the area.