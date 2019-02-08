Share:

Lahore - Corps Commander Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the latter’s office Thursday.

The CM praised the army for its success in war against terrorism and the invaluable services for maintaining peace in the country. He said: “Armed forces of Pakistan have achieved unforgettable goals in war against terrorism. The credit of maintainiAng peace in the country goes to the brave sons of the motherland.

The armed forces have written a new history of bravery in war against terrorism. Their bravely has no resemblance in the human history and the role of army in war against terrorism has been written in golden words.” He added “the martyrs are the heroes of the nation and we pay tribute to them. the army is the symbol of national pride and it has the fullest capability to deal with internal and external challenges.