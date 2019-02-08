Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Thursday alleged that Public Accounts Committee Chairman Shehbaz Sharif – who also heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz – is attempting to save the corrupt.

Speaking at a news conference after the cabinet meeting – chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here – Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the meeting expressed regret over the ‘conduct’ of the PAC chairman.

“The cabinet is unanimous that Shehbaz Sharif should resign. He is trying to save certain elected representatives involved in billions of rupees corruption from the National Accountability Bureau investigations,” he said. “The PAC chairman should resign from his seat on moral grounds,” he added.

In December, Shehbaz – who is also the opposition leader in the National Assembly – was elected the PAC chairman. The government earlier had been calling him a ‘corrupt’ person who cannot be given the responsibility to check irregularities, but capitulated to opposition’s demand as the house committees could not be constituted for months over this contention. The government and the opposition finally agreed on a formula under which government and its allies got chairmanship of 20 committees while opposition was given headship of 18 committees, including the PAC.

Now the government seeks to dethrone Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chief, and Fawad Chaudhry in his press talk alleged the PML-N leader was determined to save the corrupt by misusing his status as the PAC chairman.

The information minister also said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given directions to get vacated the government residences and hostels from such occupants as are not entitled to it.

He said Pakistan People’s Party leader Mian Raza Rabbani and PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan were illegally occupying the ministers’ enclave. “All illegal occupants will be thrown out. There will be no discrimination,” he vowed.

Chaudhry said all the institutions were on the same page. “In the past all institutions were not on the same page but today, the government and army have the best coordination in the history of the country,” he said.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the inflated gas bills, adding the cabinet has also decided to revise the slab system for gas prices. He pointed out that “we are importing expensive gas and providing it to the consumers on subsidised rates.”

He said the meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities. He added that the inflation increased by 5.8 percent in the first six months of PML-N government whilst it grew by only 1.4 percent in the first six months of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government.

Chaudhry said that the prices of green pepper, grams, garlic, onion, pulses, eggs, cabbage and petrol had witnessed a decline. He said the meeting decided to constitute a committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to develop a proper system for stabilisation of prices of essential commodities.

He said a mobile application will also be developed which will provide information to the consumers about the prices of essential commodities in the country and help discourage overcharging. He said that statistics division gave a presentation to the cabinet on the trend in the prices of essential commodities.

The information minister said the law ministry will prepare a short list of departments where holders of dual nationalities will not be appointed.

He however stressed that the overseas Pakistanis were an asset and they were contributing to the economy by sending remittances worth billions of dollars. He said the government will encourage the overseas Pakistanis to come to Pakistan and serve the country and its masses.

Referring to the recently launched Sehat (health) card scheme, Fawad Chaudhry said that in the next phase these cards will also be given to the artists and the journalists. He said the salaried class will be included in the scheme.

To a question, he said: “A committee headed by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has been constituted to oversee the development of infrastructure related to Kartarpur corridor.”

He said the Sikh community across the world was expressing great interest in making investments in the corridor related projects such as construction of hotels and other facilities. “We want to streamline the whole process and the Governor Punjab will look into it,” he added.

The cabinet was informed that the ministry of human rights was bringing a law for protection of rights of senior citizens. Chaudhry said “we plan to bring a full-fledged programme to extend all possible facilities to the senior citizens.”

The prime minister, he said, had also sought report from the Capital Development Authority on steps to make buildings in the federal capital such as hospitals, schools and commercial centres accessible to the handicapped persons.