Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday approved a plan to develop tourist spots in Dera Ghazi Khan for promoting tourism industry on modern lines in the province.

Chairing a meeting at his office, the CM issued directives to develop the tourist spot of Suleman Range in DGK. The meeting also decided to renovate the resorts owned by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) in DGK. Camping sites, safari, paragliding and local heritage markets will also be developed.

Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said that vast opportunities are available to promote tourism as industry in the province and the PTI government devised a comprehensive strategy for the purpose. “The southern Punjab was neglected in past and the development of tourist sites of southern Punjab will help promote tourism there.”

He said that Suleman Range areas have a potential of tourism. Promotion of tourism would also create jobs for locals, he added. The tourists will be provided all possible facilities at Mubarki Top as well. Provision of electricity at new tourist sites through solar panels should also be examined, he said.

Buzdar said small dams’ construction projects are under consideration for providing clean drinking water. He directed to develop Head Taunsa as a tourist spot adding that Chowk Malik of DG Khan, which has a unique position due to its geographical location. Law Minister Raja Basharat, ACS (Home), chairman of P&D, secretary of tourism and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Separately, Punjab C&W Minister Muhammad Asif Nakai and lawmaker Talib Hussain Nakai called on Punjab CM at his office. Buzdar told them the PTI believed in the supremacy of law and government was maintaining the merit. He alleged the previous governments promoted the culture of nepotism and looted national exchequer and the the PTI adopted austerity.

Notice

The Punjab CM took notice of a report on police misbehave in Rajanpur and sought a report from IGP. He ordered investigation and legal action against the officials. Meanwhile, Rajanpur DPO suspended constables Sajwal and Muzzamil and departmental proceedings have also been started against them.

Condolence

Usman expressed his condolence over the death of father of former cricketer Aqib Javed. In his message, the CM expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.