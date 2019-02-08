Share:

BUREWALA - Multan Regional Police Officer Waseem Ahmad Khan stressed the need for community policing to combat with crime and minor disputes. He also sought a community room at every police station where people could come for solution to their problems.

Addressing a convention of notables of Burewala sub-division here, the RPO said that public accountability was another important factor for reformation of police and adding that people could contact police without showing their identity to tell police about any criminal activity.

He said that the registration of cases had been ensured as follow up of calls, adding that no encroachment on any piece of land has been reported in Multan region for the last three months.

The RPO said that he along with DPOs and SDPOs of the region would visit to a known mosque every Friday to have close interaction with public. He added that “Thekari Pehra” is being maintained in the villages for the safety of the people. He claimed that comprehensive arrangements had been made to deal with the issue of cattle theft. He said that the doors of police were always open for the people.

Later, RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan along with Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Najeebur Rehman Bugvi inaugurated a police driving training school Burewala on Multan Road and termed it a great step for the people of the area. He said that learning traffic rules at their doorsteps were a great blessing for the students and that they would become good drivers.

Citizens looted in Kasur, suburbs

In Kasur, citizens lost cash and other valuables in theft and robbery incidents occurred in Kasur and suburbs here the other day.

According to police sources, robbers snatched Rs63,000 from motorcyclist Razzak near Tara Garh Chowk. In Chak 9, thieves stole electric wires and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the farmhouse of DIG Kamran Yousuf. In Saresar Hathar, thieves stole eight sheep valuing Rs150,000. In another incident, thieves broke into the shop of Amjad and stole Rs24,000. Local police were doing investigation.