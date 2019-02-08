Share:

ISLAMABAD - The consecutive rain spells that started in January and are continuing in second month of the year with some intervals would be a blessing for all seasonal crops, fruit orchids and vegetables, agriculture experts said.

Due to a paradigm shift in weather pattern owing to global warming, these rain spells, persisting on average for 2 to 3 days, have also helped in overcoming the water shortage, improving the ground water level and strengthening the swiftly depleting water reservoirs of the country.

Althoug the rains were slow in intensity, but these were persistent and helped in absorbing the rainwater and retaining the moisture, which is helpful for the cultivation of upcoming Kharif crops. These blessed rain spells had also created new rays of hope among the farming communities all across the country as bumper production of various crops cultivated during the season including wheat, mustard and gram was expected during current Rabi season.

Commenting on the impacts of rains on Rabi crops particularly wheat, Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Gopang said that due to favourable weather conditions bumper wheat output of over 25.5 million tons was expected during current season.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that wheat sowing targets were achieved by 99.23 percent as the crop had been cultivated on over 8.76 million hectares of land across the crop producing areas of the country.

He said that the wheat cultivation targets for crop season 2018-19 were set at 8.765 million hectares which was kept slightly down by 100,000 hectares as compared to the last season due to excessive domestic stocks.

He said that current spell of rains would bring about positive impact on wheat as the crop was at the vegetative growth and showers at this stage would help in enhancing of tillering which would boost the output of the crop.

The Food Security Commissioner further informed that rain spells would be largely beneficial for oil seeds and pulses that had been cultivated over thousands of hectares to fulfill the domestic requirements of these commodities, he added.

He said that significant increase in gram production was also expected during the current season owing to reduction in frost and favourable weather conditions.