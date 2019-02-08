Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is sleeping, while Metropolitan Cooperation (MCA) and CDA are occupying state of the art cricket grounds of federal capital.

Islamabad Regional Cricket Association President Shakil Shaikh is running from post to pillar not for personal benefits, not for constructing shopping malls or 5-star hotels, but to safe the future of the youth of the capital as MCI Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz just to settle personal scores want to occupy the cricket grounds of Islamabad and hand over to his yes man Abid Kiyani, who is already had the possession of National Cricket Ground, where once Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches were conducted. But for last three years, ever since MCI had taken the possession of the ground, it is in shambles and not only pitches but outfield and dressing rooms are telling the exact story what is going with the ground and there is no one who could seek explanation from Mayor or CDA Chairman.

The cricket grounds which are under MCI/CDA possession are no secret to anybody, Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park, National Ground, Bhutto Ground are prime examples of how much MCI/CDA are capable of maintaining cricket grounds, which were once described as best in the country. But due to sheer negligence of MCI/CDA, these grounds are now giving deserted look. The holding of first class matches at National ground look highly impossible now as the outfield is sinking with each passing day, while non-technical staff of MCI/CDA using tractors to cut grass rather than using proper grass-cutting machines in the absence of groundsmen, which were deputed by IRCA/ICA and were dully paid by the PCB.

But ever since MCI/CDA occupied these grounds, they deputed their own staff, who are cricket-illiterate and doesn’t know the ABC about how to maintain these grounds.

National cricket ground was the nursery of providing fresh talent to not only Islamabad Region, but to country as well. North Zone President Shabbir Ahmed, who was looking after the ground was thrown out by the MCI/CDA just because he allowed Iman Khan to run talent-hunt programme at the very same venue where Naeem-ul-Haq, Asad Umar and other top PTI leadership was present. But now after almost 3 years, Shabbir is disowned by even his own party and no one is ready to provide Shabbir alias Bolla Bahi justice. Shabbir had been granted orders by the court of taking back National ground possession but MCI/CDA is not in mood of abiding the court orders and for last three days, the MCI/CDA have locked down the ground and deputed around 20 to 25 MCI/CDA staffers inside the ground to stop the cricketers of clubs, who were practising at the venue. It is not only clear and blunt violation of court orders, but also shows how much powerful these people are, who are not in mood to let the youth of the capital play cricket.

Same is the case with another highly top class cricket ground namely Shalimar cricket ground, which is maintained by a group of directors and fully backed by Islamabad Region. The ground not only holds international series but also blind and women team enjoy playing cricket at the state of the art venue. MCI/CDA had time and again tried to occupy the ground and they are trying their best to get the possession of the ground at any cost. The great Majid Khan was allotted the Shalimar ground and his nephew is on board of directors of the ground, while highly cricket passionate Talat Hussian, who played most of his cricket at the same venue and his own son, who is dubbed as the future of Pakistan cricket along with number of kids are also applying their trade at Shalimar ground. Talat Hussain is not only bearing all the expanses of top class coaches but also providing free meals, new balls, top class nets from his own pocket, while it is one of the very few venues where youngsters were given matches even on Sundays and Saturdays. Normally the weekends are used by the MCI/CDA to mint maximum money from clubs and private entities.

But MCI/CDA had other ideas in store. Mayor just wanted to dictate terms and no matter whether youth are deprived from playing cricket or not, grounds are locked down. He is only interested in appeasing his yes man. It was hoped that Interior Minister Shahryar Afridi, who had played lot of cricket at Shalimar ground during opposition and even in government days, as he is also a first class cricketer will stop Mayor and others from forcefully occupying the cricket grounds. But so far, it seems like Shahryar is also hapless against the powerful Mayor, who had not a single minor or major thing on his credit as Mayor Islamabad despite he had enjoyed more than 4 years in the office. Sh Ansar is also the Chairman CDA and he used his powers just to pass on benefits to his close aide, rather than thinking for a while for the future of Pakistan cricket.

Talat Hussian is facing huge criticism at the hands of those, who doesn’t know ABC of cricket and doesn’t even know the ground realities. Talat is like godfather to number of humble background youngsters. He is doing the job, which the PCB was expected to do. It is the high time, like PCB Chairman had said in his recent interviews, cricket grounds of the country must be looked after by the respective regions. This is one and only viable solution of ensuring cricket and keeping grounds in perfect shape. Any further delays in reining in high-flying Mayor Islamabad will all but end cricket from the capital cricket grounds.