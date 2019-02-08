Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Thursday suspended the services of Jhang DSP Saif Ullah on charges of corruption and misuse of powers.

A police spokesperson said the IGP took strong notice on public complaints received at the central police office against DSP (City Circle). The IGP immediately suspended the services of the officer and directed him to report to the central police office.

According to officials, the IGP ordered a departmental inquiry against the DSP on the basis of public complaints. During the inquiry, allegations of corruption, misuse of authority, and criminal negligence proved true against DSP Saif Ullah.