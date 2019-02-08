Share:

FAISALABAD - Breast cancer has become a major health hazard as more than 40,000 women die of this disease every year, said Dr Omer Aftab Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon.

He was addressing an awareness session on Breast Cancer in Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) here the other day.

He said that Breast Cancer is spreading at a much faster pace in Asia. In Pakistan its prevalence is alarming as around 38.5 percent women are infested with this disease. He added that no doubt it is a deadly disease but we could avoid deaths due to Breast Cancer by taking necessary prevention and early diagnostic measures. He told the participants that in Pakistan it has become a general practice that patients with breast cancer are brought to the oncologists when they have already touched the last stage of cancer and colonization of cancer cells have taken roots in other parts of body. He stressed the need for early diagnosis of Breast Cancer and in this connection teenage girls should be educated to be vigilant in case of any unusual change they must consult their parents or doctor. Similarly women under 40 years of age should also ensure regular monthly checkup while annual Mammography in also imperative for women over 40 years of age.

Earlier in his address of welcome Madam Robeena Amjad President FWCCI appreciated the initiative of Pink Ribbon to hold awareness seminars about Breast Cancer and said that it is the most common disease haunting women, worldwide. In Asia, Pakistan has the highest numbers of cancer patients and out of these, most of them are women. She said that prevention is better than cure and one of the major reasons of high mortality rate due to breast cancer in Pakistan is due to illiteracy and lack of proper hygiene. She further said that women and their families are not aware of the concept of early detection of cancer. Hence, we must sensitize teenage girls to understand the importance of self-examination. She said that these kinds of awareness sessions should be a regular feature to provide information about this deadly disease. She stressed a comprehensive strategy to discourage this disease so that by 2050 everyone with breast cancer must be able to live a normal life. She said that your beauty is the part of your health, so please take care of it.

Rotary Club President Mrs. Yasmeen Zahida appreciated the initiative of Pink Ribbon and said that it is a painful disease and immediate cure of this disease is very important. Dr. Mehrun Nisa chairperson of the Food Science Department of the Government College Women University gave a detailed presentation about dietary methods to check Breast cancer. During this Meeting Secretary General Abeera Matloob, Executives and Members of the FWCCI were also present.

Later Former MPA Dr. Najma Afzal offered vote of thanks while Madam Robeena Amjad presented FWCCI shield to Dr. Omer Aftab and Yasmeen Zahida.