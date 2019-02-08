Share:

Rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with US embassy held MOU signing ceremony besides Celebrated 11th anniversary of Susan B Anthony Reading Room (SBARR) in its library here on Thursday.

US Embassy Counsellor for Public Affairs Christopher Fitzgerald and Lind Parker and Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique signed a Memorandum of Understanding to renew the partnership with the Susan B. Anthony Reading Room in a ceremony at the university.

During the ceremony, Christopher Fitzgerald expressed his appreciation for the opportunities to build exchanges and research capabilities with US academic institutions that the Embassy has helped foster through the reading room. Also he talked about the importance and value that women bring to society and the workforce and lauded Fatima Jinnah Women University and SBARR for their positive impact on education in Pakistan.

On the 11th anniversary of Susan B Anthony Reading Room (SBARR) Christopher Fitzgerald planted tree in university and also cake cutting ceremony held.

Susan B. Anthony Reading Room’s Friends of the Corner volunteer program also provides students with opportunities to enhance their learning experience and position them for professional careers.

During the visit, Christopher Fitzgerald and Lind Parker also congratulated a graduating group of volunteers for their contributions and commitment.

At the end Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique presented souvenirs to Mr. Christopher Fitzgerald and Lind Parker and said “our university is proud to host such a popular place that reflects the sustained collaboration between the FJWU and the US Embassy .