Lahore - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan ordered the federal government to make a decision regarding the formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing of four people in Sahiwal.

A two-member LHC bench headed by the chief justice and including Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan made those remarks while hearing petitions filed by Jalil and Ehtisham, the brothers of Khalil and Zeshan respectively who were among those killed in the fake encounter carried out by the personnel of Counterterrorism Department (CTD).

During the hearing, the chief justice also remarked that if the victims’ heirs wish, a judicial commission would be formed to probe the matter.

On the same day, Ehtisham filed another petition in the LHC against the government’s decision not to form a judicial commission to probe the Sahiwal tragedy in which four people were killed by CTD. The petition was filed by Syed Farhad Ali Shah Advocate on behalf of Ehtisham.

The new petition states that Zeeshan, who was on the driving seat when the raid was conducted by the police, has been wrongly termed a terrorist. It adds that Zeeshan was innocent as he was not involved in any criminal activity.

The petition submits that that a judicial commission be constituted to investigate the Sahiwal incident and a case be registered against those responsible for the inhuman action.

On January 19, four people were killed in a fake encounter in Sahiwal by CTD personnel claiming they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. But eyewitnesses claimed the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor the official recovered any explosives from the car.

The bench ordered the JIT to probe the killings, to summon the eyewitnesses and record their statements. It further asked the government to inform the court about its decision regarding the formation of a judicial commission within a week. The hearing was then adjourned till February 14.

The chief justice earlier had directed the JIT head to produce before the court all the details of the investigation into the Sahiwal killings and of government steps being taken to form a judicial commission to probe the issue.

He had also asked about the name of the officer who issued order for the police encounter. The court remarked that the federal government be told that resolving the case is its responsibility. The chief justice also remarked that the federal government, not the court, has authority to form a judicial commission.

“Tell me, who gave the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials an order to conduct the operation? Bring the record in which the CTD officer gave order for it,” the court ordered the JIT head. “Don’t beat about the bush, just tell us the name of that officer,” the court inquired from the govt lawyer. He said that those carried out the Sahiwal operation were behind the bars while the SP who ordered the op had been suspended.

Reportedly before the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Punjab Home Secretary Fazeel Asghar and IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi gave contradictory statements about Zeeshan Javed, one of the deceased in the Sahiwal shooting, and his alleged involvement in terrorist activities. Fazeel Asghar first told the committee that Zeehan Javed was a terrorist and was the real target of CTD and that CTD officials had no idea about two passengers, mother and daughter. However, in the same sitting, the Punjab police chief in his briefing to the committee contradicted the stance of the Punjab Home Secretary and said that some operational evidence indicates about Zeeshan having links with a terrorist organisation but concrete evidence against him has yet to be searched out. The chair of a Senate committee on the issue, Rehman Malik, concluded a meeting by announcing that the body would wait for the Lahore High Court’s decision regarding formation of judicial commission for investigation to make any further statements on the matter.