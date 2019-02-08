Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab government will soon initiate Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded developmental projects including the establishment of new parks and betterment in existing parks, solid waste management, provision of potable drinking water and sewage upgradation in Sialkot city for providing advanced municipal facilities to locals under the supervision of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

This was stated by the district administration officials, during an important meeting held here to review in details the pace of ADB projects, to be initiated soon in Sialkot city here. Senior officials of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Umer Ali Shah, Mian Shaukat Shafi and Qaisar Saleem said that Asian Development Bank (ADB) is investing Rs8 billion in Sialkot for the uplift and beautification of Sialkot city, besides, providing the advanced municipal facilities to the local under the supervision of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

They said that the ADB experts have already conducted different surveys in Sialkot city to assess the needs of the people of Sialkot city. The officials added that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would also help to replace the decades old rusting and damaged underground pipelines with new ones for providing the potable drinking waters to the people of Sialkot, besides, assuring the provision of better cleanliness facilities to the locals as well, he added.

The officials told the meeting participants that Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a special development grant of US$200 million for providing the advanced infrastructure and civic amenities to the people of Sialkot city, under the Sialkot Model Developed City Project, a joint initiative of Punjab government and ADB.

ADB delegation told the meeting that the ADB would soon release a chunk of US$200 million to district management of Sialkot for providing the advanced civic facilities including solid waste management, provision of potable drinking water, establishment of water treatment plants, roads construction and rehabilitation of the public parks in Sialkot city.

The officials added that the Punjab government had already approved a special grant of US$ 50 million for this project, saying that his project would be executed at the end of this year.

Earlier, the ADB delegation visited various parts of Sialkot city here.