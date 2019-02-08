Share:

SIALKOT - Gurdwara Babey Di Beri has been renovated to facilitate Sikh community. The renovation work has been completed under the supervision of Pakistan government, enabling Sikhs from across the world to reach here to perform their religious rites, after decades long closure of this Gurdawara, which is now welcoming Sikh Yatrees from everywhere.

Incharge Gurdwara Babey Di Beri Sialkot Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu told The Nation that Sikh community was much delighted at the renovation of this historical Gurdwara in Sialkot.

He said that the male and female Sikh Yatrees from world's different countries were reaching here to perform their religious rites at this Gurdwara.

Meanwhile, during his recent visit to Gurdwara Babey Di Beri Sialkot, Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) Ejaz Noori said that the minorities had been enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

Chairman PCSWHR added that the minorities were also playing their pivotal role in national political and economical stability, prosperity, peace through weeding out terrorism from Pakistan. He said that the government was making all-out sincere efforts to protect the rights of minorities.

He said that every religion of the world gave the lessons of love, peace, affection, solidarity, respect of humanity, tolerance and religious harmony.

On the occasion, Sikh leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh highly hailed Pakistan's sincere efforts for ensuring religious freedom of minorities and safeguarding the sacred places and Gurudwaras of Sikh community in Pakistan.

He said that there was no doubt to say that Pakistan was a peaceful country and the people of Pakistan were also very peace-loving. He added that Pakistanis had given marvellous love, affection, care and unforgettable hospitality to the visiting Sikh Yatrees.