LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given 10 days to the medical superintends of all hospitals across the province to ensure cleanliness. Chairing a meeting on Thursday, she said monitoring committees would be formed on the matter.

She also directed to improve healthcare facilities in all hospitals across the province. Separately a meeting held with the health minister in the chair decided to recruit doctors to overcome shortage in the hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister reiterated her ministry’s reolve to provide the people with best healthcare facilities. Better healthcare is a priority of the PTI government, she added.

In another meeting, the minister reviewed the arrangements for ensuring supply of medicines in the hospital.

UHS board meets

The 142nd meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. The board considered the thesis reports for awarding degrees and synopses for registration of students in various postgraduate courses.