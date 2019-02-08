Share:

ISLAMABAD - It seems as if the government had appointed Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chairman only to make him even more controversial among the public.

Lawmakers of the ruling PTI and its coalition partner Sheikh Rashid for the last few weeks have started frequently giving statements against Shehbaz Sharif as chairman of the parliamentary accountability body.

Sheikh Rashid has been terming Shehbaz Sharif controversial chairman PAC. On Thursday, Minster for Information Fawad Chaudhry at his press conference demanded resignation of Shehbaz Sharif as chairman PAC. Likewise, the matter was also discussed during the meeting of the accountability body.

On Thursday, PAC Chairman Shehbaz Sharif himself raised the matter about the letter written by a PAC member from PTI Nasrullah Daraishak asking him not to take briefing from DG FIA.

“Nasrualla Daraishak has written letter to PAC that Shehbaz Sharif should avoid chairing the meeting, as I am wanted to FIA,” said chairman PAC, sharing the content of the letter. “I am not wanted by the FIA but NAB. Am I summoned by the FIA?” he asked from the DG FIA. The DG FIA Bashir Memon, however, promptly responded that chairman PAC was not summoned by the FIA.

Sharif said that he was not summoned by FIA in Multan Metro and Orange Line projects and had never been an absconder. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent a team to China to probe against him but this team could not find any evidences. “I have also clarified on the floor of the house (Parliament) on this matter,” he maintained.

Nasrullah Daraishak said that he had written the letter as Shehbaz Sharif name was in the matter of Metro project. “It was point in the letter that Shehbaz Sharif should morally not chair the meeting,” he said.

“I had written letter around an hour before. You can talk to me separately. If I was in your place, I would have avoided chairing the meeting,” he commented.

A PAC member from PPP-P Naveed Qamar said that this kind of matters should not be discussed in the parliamentary accountability committee.

Another PAC member from PML-N Rana Tanvir said that NAB cases were also registered against many ministers. “In such a situation, no one will be here, as many lawmakers are facing cases,” he said.

The PML-N senior leader Khwaja Asif said that they had an idea about investigation against their party members. “PAC is not the forum of political parties,” he remarked.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar, a PAC member, said that these matters should not be discussed in the PAC meeting.

The PTI government was not agreeing to give the slot of chairman PAC to opposition leader (Shehbaz Sharif). The PAC committee also could not be formed for several months because of this matter.

About the audit objections related to delay in New Islamabad Airport, a report was presented in the committee. According to the report, the project initially worth Rs37 billion was completed in Rs105 billion. Audit official said that Rs68 billion extra were spent on this project. FIA official said that wrong runway in this project caused Rs3.4 billion. Whereas, Civil Aviation Officer said that engineers were demoted as penalty.

Action recommended

APP adds: Public Accounts Committee on Thursday informed that an Inquiry Committee recommended registration of FIR and demotion of officials involved in alleged irregularities amounting to billions of rupees in the newly built Islamabad Airport.

The PAC meeting chaired by Leader of the Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, reviewed audit reports of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The PAC Chairman asked the Sub-Committee headed by Syed Fakhar Imam to submit details report to the main Committee soon about the irregularities in the construction of new airport.

The official of the FIA said that the Agency submitted report on July 2014 recommending criminal cases against seven officers of Civil Aviation Authority and six consultants.

The Chairman PAC expressed displeasure over the briefing of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and noted improvement was required in the PPRA rules.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while giving remarks on a letter written by the PTI MNA Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, said that he was never summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency in any case.

Nasrullah Dareshak wrote a letter to the PAC Chairman that he should not chair the meeting as FIA which was giving a briefing to the Committee initiated cases on Multan Metro and Lahore Orange line train.