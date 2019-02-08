Share:

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has declared Karachi “The Cricket City” for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The fourth edition of PSL will commence from February 14 and conclude on March 17. The T20 tournament will span across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the UAE leg, before moving to Lahore and Karachi for the concluding eight matches.

Karachi’s National Stadium will host a total of five matches, with the first of their five matches on March 7 when Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi under lights. The other four matches will be: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators on March 10 Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 on March 13, Eliminator 2 on March 15 and the final on March 17.

Charing a meeting, the commissioner said images of cricket legends will be displayed in different parts of the metropolis during the tournament.

“Special measures are being taken to make PSL matches successful and memorable,” Shallwani said. “The surroundings of National Stadium and different areas as well roads and intersections of the metropolis will be decorated.”

Moreover, he said steps are being taken to stream the matches at different parks in the city with the support of former test cricketer Sadiq Muhammad. “Such live streaming would be arranged at about 10 parks where common cricket lovers could watch PSL matches,” Shallwani added.