OKARA:- An impersonator, posing to be a lady police officer, deprived a man of thousands of rupees here. In Mandi Ahmadabad, Nabil Ahmed, s/o Shabir Ahmed, was booked in a case by police. Meanwhile, Shehzad Ahmed alias Sajjad, Mukhtar Ahmed, Abdur Rahim Atif contacted Nabil. One of them posed to be a lady ASI, Tasleem Kausar, and offered Nabil to get the case against him cancelled on a payment of Rs70,000 which Nabil paid.–

Later, when he came to know about the fraud, he got a case registered against the impersonator and her accomplices in the same police station.