Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif Thursday said PCB doesn’t have any other option but to retain Sarfaraz Ahmed as national team captain for all three formats.”

“I seriously don’t think that PCB had any other candidate and option other than retaining Sarfaraz as it is not a provincial or departmental team. It is Pakistan cricket team. But I still believe PCB has made things complicated but made a decision at right time as any further delays in making announcement could have further aggravated the situation and uncertainty could have prove fatal for the green caps,” Rashid told The Nation.

“I don’t think and don’t feel PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has any authority or knows how to use his powers according to constitution. He just got orders to announce Sarfaraz to continue as Pakistan captain. I am surprised the PCB carries even injured players with the team but not the skipper. When Sarfaraz had publically apologised and the South African skipper along with the player had accepted the apology then what was the need and purpose for the ICC to impose such harsh and unjustified ban. They should have kept in mind Sarfaraz’s past track record and he should have been given at least one chance.”

He said Pakistan cricket team is at its lowest ebb especially in the longer format of the game, which is Test cricket.

The former wicket-keeper batsman said Pakistan need different coaches for different formats. “I fail to understand why only captain had to face the entire blame of team’s poor performances. I demand the PCB to change the coaches as well for at least Test cricket and appoint someone, who knows the problems and weaknesses of green caps. It is right time to give home-grown coaches more chances as they understand the local talent much better and will be in better place to understand the cricketers issues and cricketers will also feel easier to communicate with local coaches. I don’t see any harm in appointing local top coaches, who are producing wonders in domestic circuit.”

Rashid said Shoaib Malik was smart enough as he realised the hidden agenda behind replacing Sarfaraz and he refused to lead the national team. He said it was highly wise and right decision made by Malik as he is happier to play as a player taen leading the side.

He said it would be last World Cup for Malik and Hafeez and rather than destroying the harmony of national team and create groupings, the PCB should have come up with open mind without creating confusion over the issue of captaincy.

“For me Pakistan should have easily won the T20 series 3-0. They were on course in first T20 and simply gifted both matches on plate to South Africa. It was a highly weak South African team, with all the major bowlers and top batsmen out. Pakistan, who are number 1 in ICC T20 rankings were playing to full strength. The bowlers must share the blame as the way they were hammered these were really worrying signs for the PCB and national team. If Pakistan team can’t handle such South African side, then how they would be able to face the mighty cricketing powerhouses. Same mistakes were witnessed from the batsmen as well as they kept on losing wickets by trying to play similar shots. I seriously think Pakistan need to enter the world cup with two regular spinner. Shahdab Khan can’t single-handedly guarantee success and Yasir Shah should be given chance to ensure more depth in spin department as Malik, Hafeez and Immad Wasim are all-rounders and not genuine spinners.” He said PCB needs to come up with clear plan and players need to bring consistency in their game.