Pakistan's coach Mickey Arthur has held everyone responsible for the team’s series loss in South Africa .

Pakistan lost the Test series 3-0, ODIs 3-2 and T20s 2-1 against the Proteas.

“I don't think that there is any coincidence that an Asian team has not won a Test series in South Africa before. We know we have a lot of work to do with our Test side.”

The coach was more optimistic about the team in limited formats of the game. “I think our white ball team is in pretty good shape."

Commenting on the issue of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the coach said what the skipper had done was wrong. “What he did was wrong and it was worked through. We spoke it through as a team. We educated the team through that process. Safi took it on the chin. He apologized, he moved forward. Everything was handled properly.”

Arthur told reporters it was his job to get the best out Pakistan cricket. “I will select with Inzamam and the selection panel the best possible combination to win the World Cup.”