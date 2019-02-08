Share:

GUJRANWALA - Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik paid a detailed visit to Chianwali Hydropower Project here on Thursday and inspected the development work. Addressing a meeting, he said that the present government was taking all possible steps to complete the under-completion development projects according to the given plan. He said that the country was facing energy crisis and it could be overcome through installation of more power projects in the country. Project Manager Hussain Naqvi briefed the minister about the project. The minister showed displeasure over two years long delay about completion of this project and said that this 5.38 megawatt power project could be completed within the given limit and no further delay would be tolerated in this regard. Later, the provincial minister visited Nandipur Power Plant and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Two held for encroaching state land

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested the chief officer of Qila Didar Singh Municipal Committee along with the owner of a commercial market for illegal construction of shops on state land.

Regional Director Sheikh Farid told the media that a citizen Abdul Hameed gave an application to the ACE authorities that land mafia member Abu Baker with the collusion of the chief officer had constructed the commercial shops on state land by blocking the street which caused troubles for public.

During investigation, it was revealed that accused Abu Bakar with the collusion of the chief officer had occupied the state land and constructed shops there illegally. After approval from the competent authority, an ACE team conducted a raid and arrested both the accused.

THREE SUFFOCATED

Three persons suffocated due to generator smoke in a poultry farm in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala. It was reported that Tariq Mehmood, 30, owner of poultry farm along with workers Ghulam Rasool, 50, and Safdar, 45, suffocated due to smoke produced by an electricity generator.