ISLAMABAD - Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) will announce allotment of more plots in sector G-14 during the ongoing year as almost 70 per cent development work has been completed there.

More than 600 plots have been handed over to the allottees during the last one and half year while more more plots in sector G-14/2 and three will be handed over during the ongoing year, FGEHF source said on Thursday.

Around 70 per cent development work of roads have been completed while electricity lines have been laid by IESCO and Sub sector G-14/3 has been energised.

However, he said that possession for construction of houses shall be handed over for those plots on encumbrance free roads of sub sector G-14/3.

He said that work is in progress on available area in this sector while work is not underway in that area of G-14/3 which has been encroached and not available due to non-payment to the owners of houses.

About delay in the said housing project, he said that 85 percent area of G-14/2 & 3 was handed over to contractor in January, 2016.

Since 2017, he said possession of more than 600 plots was handed over to allottees whereas more plots will be handed over soon.

During the ongoing year, the allottees shall be allowed to start construction work of their houses, he maintained.

Regarding this Housing Scheme of FGEHF, he said it was launched in 2004 in sector G-14 Islamabad. The sector was acquired through Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) under the Land Acquisition Act 1894. The consent award for Sub Sector G-14/1, 2 & 3 was announced on January 29, 2005 and the infrastructure development work was taken up by the Housing Foundation.

A total number of 5486 plots were planned in Sector G-14 and FGHEF will fulfill its commitment made with people, he maintained.