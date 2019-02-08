Share:

Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Asad Qaisar, speaker National Assembly (NA) possesses no discretionary powers to prevent him from becoming part of PAC.

On non including him in PAC by NA speaker he said he does not accept Shahbaz Sharif in PAC. I will not sit mute if no decision is made about Shahbaz Sharif till next Monday.

Rashid stressed that Shehbaz Sharif was not acceptable in the PAC. “I have informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that Shehbaz Sharif is not acceptable to me as Public Accounts Committee chairman.”

He added that Sharif was trying to bargain in his position and a bargain would not be acceptable. “They are here on a picnic. Giving interviews and getting their pictures taken. Speaker sb you have done the wrong thing,” Rashid said referring to Sharif’s appointment as PAC chairman.

“I am only quite in this country because of Imran Khan.”

A day earlier, the federal cabinet called on Sharif to also resign from the chairmanship. Following the federal cabinet meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PAC was being used to protect those being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The committee is being used as a shield against corruption,” Chaudhry said.

The minister added that Saad Rafique and others accused of corruption worth billions would be made members of the PAC.