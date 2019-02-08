Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has sped up investigation in money laundering through fake accounts case. A high-level meeting in this regard was held in the chair of Chairman NAB on Thursday.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed had already constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT), headed by DG NAB, Rawalpindi in pursuant of the judgement of Supreme Court. The CIT had started working on assigned assignment as it had also handed over all record to NAB regarding the 16 cases. The meeting decided that the Chairman NAB would himself supervise CIT. The meeting also reviewed the preliminary report of fake accounts case besides analysing progress in various cases.

It devised a comprehensive strategy and constituted various teams. Some teams were asked to record statements in light of evidence from Karachi and some have been assigned work at NAB headquarters. The meeting discussed transferring of fake accounts case under 16-A from Banking court KARACHI to accountability courts Islamabad.

The Chairman NAB directed to implement the judgement of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit by using all resources as per law. He said that NAB believes in taking the investigations to its logical conclusion in light of law and concrete evidence. He urged media to kindly avoid speculations regarding fake accounts cases.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General NAB, DG Operations, DG NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers.

On the other hand, in a notification the Bureaus says “in pursuance of the directions issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in HRC-39216 vide order dated 16-01-2019 and in continuation of this Bureaus’ office order of even number dated 14-09-2018, Nauman Aslam, Acting Director, NAB (Rawalpindi) will continue his working with Joint Investigation Team as member.