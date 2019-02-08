Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has submitted its progress report over fake bank account case in Supreme Court (SC).

Four teams of anti-corruption watchdog have been departed to Karachi to collect evidence from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Excise and Taxation Department and State Bank of Pakistan. The sources told that notices will soon be sent to the parties in the case.

Earlier today, Sindh government filed a review petition regarding fake bank accounts case in the apex court.

The government pleaded the court to review paragraphs 29-35 and 37 of the January 7 judgment, adding that verbal directives to remove the names of Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Exit Control List (ECL) were issued.

The reference should be filed in Karachi for the transparency of the case, the petition requested.

On December 24, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed on the apex court’s orders to probe into the alleged money-laundering case, presented its 128-page final report to the court which included recommendations for filing 16 NAB references.

The report had mentioned that 29 fake accounts were identified by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which laundered Rs42 billion, however, the team further discovered 11,500 bank accounts of 924 account holders, 59 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and 24,500 Cash Transactions Reports (CTRs).