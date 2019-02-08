Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting at the bureau’s headquarters here on Friday. During the meeting, the performance of NAB’s operation and prosecution divisions was evaluated.

The NAB chairman emphasized that the bureau was using all means to extradite corrupt individuals who have fled the country. Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal said justice would be served to those who had fled with billions from the national exchequer.

The chairman added that NAB had devised a strategy to tackle corruption in the country and was taking action against corrupt elements without any pressure.

According to the chairman, NAB had a conviction rate of 70.8 per cent in 2018. During the last 13 months NAB received 54,344 complaints and after scrutiny 2,125 complaints were probed. There was an inquiry on 1,059 complaints and investigations were approved for 302. 590 corruption references were filled in accountability courts and 561 arrests were made.

He further said that during the last year those impacted by housing society scandals had been returned over Rs1 billion.