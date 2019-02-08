Share:

It is common knowledge that in Pakistan, due to cutting and burning down of forests is greatly reducing the rainfall annually. As a result, the citizens are facing many problems due to the unavailability of sufficient water. Majority of the population does not have access to pure and fresh water, causing the spread of a lot of water-borne diseases.

On the other hand, Pakistan is one of the fastest growing population countries in the world. The total population of the country is 210 million and it continues to increase. For feeding such an increasing population, it is essential for the country to build more dams. Nai Gaj Dam is currently under construction at the Gaj river in the gorge area at the edge of Kirthr mountains range about 65 km (40 miles) northwest of Dadu District Sindh. The construction of the dam began in 2012 but has still not been completed.

The government seems unwilling to continue this construction. The chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and the finance minister Asad-Ur-Rehman also remarked that the government is showing laziness when it comes to building the Nai Gaj dam. The government should concentrate on this project so that it can be built as soon as possible. If the authorities don’t take the issue seriously then surely the country is likely to face a major water crisis in the near future.

SULIMAN ZABAD,

Turbat, January 23.