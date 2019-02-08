Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said the government would announce soon the new industrial and national tariff policy in consultation with all stakeholders and was taking steps to enhance inter-provincial coordination.

Razzak Dawood said this in a recent meeting with members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

He said this year, the incumbent government with effective measures of promoting the country’s exports products would make a huge breakthrough of achieving the export target of 27 billion dollars.

He said the PTI government was efficiently managing the financial matters of the country and taking consolidated steps to boost the national economy through increasing its trade and export activities.

He said the countries, including China, Japan, Indonesia and others were cooperating with Pakistan to support its exports volume by giving space to its products like rice, fruits and others.

In a bid to encourage multi-national companies to set up joint ventures (JVs) with local partners, Razak said the government would offer some incentives to these companies. “A level playing field would be given to existing and new local and foreign investors,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said there was a dire need to bring foreign investment in the manufacturing sector to promote value-added exports.