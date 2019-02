Share:

ISLAMABAD - The number of mobile broadband including 3G and 4G users in the country have crossed 64 million by end-December 2018 with its tele-density that touched 30.59 per cent mark.

The major contribution has been made by 3G and 4G users whose number has reached 62 million mark by December as compared to 60.58 million by November last year, registering an increase of 1.03 million new subscribers in one month period.

According to statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) here, the number of mobile phone users have reached 154 million by December last year from 152.74 million by November. Jazz's total count for 3G users decreased to 13.796 million by December 2018 from 14.069 million by November while Jazz 4G user numbers jumped to 7.053 million by December from to 6.58 million by November last year.

Zong 3G subscribers increased to 8.692 million by December from 8.669 million by November while the number of 4G users jumped from 9.328 million by November to 9.860 million by December 2018.

The number of 3G users of Telenor network decreased from 9.323 million by November to 9.136 million by December. The number of 4G users jumped from 4.391 million by November to 4.732 million by December.

Ufone added 0.122 million 3G users on its network during one month as total reached 8.339 million till December as compared to 8.217 million by November 2018.