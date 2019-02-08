Share:

A 67-year-old man was allegedly poisoned by some relatives over property dispute in Baghbanpura on Thursday. The deceased identified as Nazim Akhtar was found dead at his house on early Thursday. His daughter Sajida Parveen told the police that Akhtar was the owner of properties worth millions of rupees. She said that some relatives abducted her father a few days ago. The kidnappers also got blank papers signed before poisoning the old man. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death.