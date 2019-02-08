Share:

During the 1970s, Operation Condor was launched in Latin American countries whereby there was a military crackdown on political dissidents, socialism and left-wing politics. According to declassified CIA documents, USA was involved in this operation and backed several military backed regimes in these countries to ensure that there was no socialist activity going on in its backyard. Operation Condor was identified by military juntas, right-winged death squads and state backed terrorism, all supported by the United States.

The Dirty war in Argentina, from 1974 to 1983, was a part of the Operation Condor during which the Argentine Anticommunist Alliance hunted down anyone who was believed to be involved in socialist activities, or supported left wing politics. These included students, journalists, artists, trade unionists and writers etc. Around 30,000 people have been said to be tortured and killed during this Dirty War. The war is called such because of the tactics that were used by the death squads during the military dictatorship, including large scale rape and torture.

The Dirty War remains relevant today as citizens have been coming out to protest in the post-dictatorship Argentina. “Mothers and Grandmothers of the Plaza De Mayo” continue to protest and search for their sons, daughters and grandchildren who were taken away from them by the death squads.