Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman had stolen Rs1,500 billion.

“A person who stole 15 hens is in jail for one year. But a person who stole Rs1,500 billion become PAC chairman. In these 10 years the foundation of the economy was shaken by the PML-N and PPP,” the minister said.

According to Chaudhry, it was the movement of Imran Khan through which Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had become politically outdated.

The government has been calling for the resignation of Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chairman, stating that he has been using the committee to safeguard those facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The committee is being used as a shield against corruption,” Chaudhry said following a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The minister added that Saad Rafique and others accused of corruption worth billions would be made members of the PAC.