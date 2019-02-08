Share:

ISLAMABAD - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday categorically stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not make any deal or give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), to any element involved in corruption cases.

The people had used their right of vote in favour of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for eliminating the corruption from the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, he said that both the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had been involved in corruption cases, adding, that Shehbaz Sharif wanted NRO and it was impossible to provide any leverage to the Opposition leader.

He observed that PM would not compromise on the matter of NRO.

He added that in Pakistan, the medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif was available.

Expressing fear, Sheikh Rashid said that if both the leaders get success in fleeing the country then it would be difficult to bring the looted money back.

The Minister said that people had given votes to PTI for flushing out corruption and to bring the looted money back to this country.

As far as the matter of Chairmanship of PAC, was concerned, he said that nomination of Shehbaz Sharif for this slot was not an appropriate decision.

In reply to a question about the system, he said that Parliamentary system was better in this country. The minister said that PTI had made struggle for improving the system. He said the present government was making further progress in every field, adding, that Pakistan Railways was launching new trains in days to come.

To another question, he said that by the end of next month or April, the people would see the change.