ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will be in Dubai on February 10 on a daylong visit on invitation of Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to participate in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

This annual gathering of heads of states/government, policy makers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, the foreign ministry statement said.

“Prime Minister’s participation will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth,” it added.

In his key note address at the Summit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous Pakistan. He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy. The Prime Minister will also meet the UAE leadership, the statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Maritime Affairs and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce.