Share:

ISLAMABAD - SVP of SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik on Thursday urged the government to focus on inclusive and productivity oriented growth to generate 10 million jobs promised by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the youth. Talking to traders delegation led by Malik Suhail Hussain, Chairman Co-ordination Committee FPCCI, he said generating salaried jobs would require the dual approach of building an investment environment and skill development and this is only possible through public and private entrepreneurship, says a press release issued here. He said for this purpose, the PTI led government should take concrete measures on war footing to upgrade human capital base, overhauling the public education system and encouraging female labour force participation. He said apart from that we are also putting special emphasis on youth development and will explore all the avenues, including the opportunities under the CPEC that offers for public-private partnerships and employment generation.

Iftikhar Malik further said it is very important for Pakistan to reduce its population growth from 2.4 to 1.52 if it wants significant improvement and growth in its economy.” He also sought for an evidence-based decision-making in this regard.

He said all developed countries follow guidelines by the business community for launching economic and business policies and hoped the PTI government would also adopt a rational and pragmatic approach in this regard.

Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for adopting friendly approach towards neighboring countries and opening of Kartarpur corridor is a warm and friendly gesture of the present regime.

India should also come forward with good intention of solving bilateral issues on permanent basis to end this stalemate, he added.

He said Pakistan should “think strategically, not emotionally, on trade issues” and create competition on items being imported from other countries, especially from China.