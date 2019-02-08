Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday and fell by 172.93 points (0.42%) to close at 41,505 points.

A total of 64,174,440 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.45 billion.

Out of 340 companies, share prices of 107 companies recorded increase while that of 219 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable in trading.

LOTCHEM was the volume leader with 16,004,500 shares, and its per share price increased by Rs 0.56 to close at Rs 16.92 per share.

PAEL remained the runner up with 12,197,000 shares traded during the day and its price increased by Rs.6 per share to close at Rs 27.68 followed by PIAA whose trading volume was recorded at 8,733,500 shares, and its price per share increased by Rs 0.33 and closed at Rs 7.02.