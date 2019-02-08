Share:

Lahore - An elected member of parliament, who belongs to the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for a statement which has been unanimously condemned by Pakistani politicians and media as “gross interference” in Pakistan’s internal matters.

A tweet by Mohsin Dawar, a young MNA from Waziristan region, thanking President Ghani might only damage the PTM’s cause by providing grist to the rumour mill that someone else is pulling the strings of the movement.

According to Tribune, Pakistani security officials have long suspected that the Afghan intelligence agencies support the PTM in an attempt to destabilise Pakistan by cashing in on the grievances of the Pashtun people.

Kabul and PTM both deny this allegation, but MNA Dawar’s tweet, which is in stark contrast to the state stance, could only lend credence to suspicion.

Amrullah Saleh, former chief of Afghanistan’s NDS intelligence agency and incumbent interior minister who is known for his hostility towards Pakistan, also weighed in on the issue after Ghani’s tweet.